Blake Shelton Surprises Fans at Local Bars in Nashville: 'I'm Still Thirsty!'

Leave it to Blake Shelton to keep the party going!
CMA Fest officially kicked off in Nashville on Thursday, and after a full day and night of music, the country crooner wanted to kick back and relax with his fans.
The 40-year-old singer took to Twitter to announce he would be making a few surprise stops at local bars throughout the night, beginning at Whiskey Bent.
"Nashville what are y'all up to?" he wrote. "I'm heading to Whiskey Bent for a @SmithworksVodka drink... see y'all there?#MySmithworksFam #BSFest."
Nashville what are y'all up to? I’m heading to Whiskey Bent for a @SmithworksVodka drink... see y’all there?#MySmithworksFam #BSFest— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 9, 2017
While at the saloon, he took the surprises even further by taking the stage to perform a few songs, like his 2013 hit, "Boys 'Round Here."
"Seriously?! Could last night have gotten any better?" one fan wrote on Instagram. "Blake came down to play a song at a couple of the downtown bars! What?! #bestdayever #lovehim."
The second stop? Crazy Town, where Shelton played bartender, pouring drinks for some of the guests.
Man, let’s keep it going!! @SmithworksVodka and I are at Crazy Town now!! #MySmithworksFam #BSFest— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 9, 2017
Shelton ended the night at Losers Bar and Grill, an iconic bar in Nashville where many country artists, like Jon Pardi and Drake White, got their start.
Nashville, I'm still thirsty. Last stop of the night... Losers!! @SmithworksVodka #MySmithworksFam #BSFest— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 9, 2017
"Look who snuck in the front door... @blakeshelton," a post on the bar's Facebook read, which was accompanied by a video of Shelton hopping onstage.
