Blake Shelton Surprises Fans at Local Bars in Nashville: 'I'm Still Thirsty!'

Leave it to Blake Shelton to keep the party going!

CMA Fest officially kicked off in Nashville on Thursday, and after a full day and night of music, the country crooner wanted to kick back and relax with his fans.

The 40-year-old singer took to Twitter to announce he would be making a few surprise stops at local bars throughout the night, beginning at Whiskey Bent.

"Nashville what are y'all up to?" he wrote. "I'm heading to Whiskey Bent for a @SmithworksVodka drink... see y'all there?#MySmithworksFam #BSFest."

Nashville what are y'all up to? I’m heading to Whiskey Bent for a @SmithworksVodka drink... see y’all there?#MySmithworksFam #BSFest — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 9, 2017

While at the saloon, he took the surprises even further by taking the stage to perform a few songs, like his 2013 hit, "Boys 'Round Here."

"Seriously?! Could last night have gotten any better?" one fan wrote on Instagram. "Blake came down to play a song at a couple of the downtown bars! What?! #bestdayever #lovehim."

Seriously?! Could last night have gotten any better?! Blake came down to play a song at a couple of the downtown bars! What?!💕🍻✨ #bestdayever #lovehim #blakeshelton #whiskeybentsaloon #smithworks A post shared by Jessica Gauthier (@xojessalynn) on Jun 9, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

When @blakeshelton is in the house and what's to play your guitar and sing a song... well you let him #cmafest A post shared by Jesse Cain (@jessecainmusic) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

Blake Shelton shows up ! A post shared by markymark022478 (@markymark022478) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

The second stop? Crazy Town, where Shelton played bartender, pouring drinks for some of the guests.

When Blake Shelton is bartending >>>> A post shared by Daniel Allyn Hood (@dahood5855) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

Oh hey @blakeshelton #cmafest #BartenderBlake A post shared by Taylor Michael (@taylormichaelofficial) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Shelton ended the night at Losers Bar and Grill, an iconic bar in Nashville where many country artists, like Jon Pardi and Drake White, got their start.

"Look who snuck in the front door... @blakeshelton," a post on the bar's Facebook read, which was accompanied by a video of Shelton hopping onstage.

See more highlights below:

Hi Blake Shelton 👋🏻 #blakeshelton #nashville @blakeshelton A post shared by Steph Liz (@stephdandy) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:48pm PDT

Omfg. @blakeshelton A post shared by Jessica (@jesslynn414) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

Oh how I love CMA Fest. @blakeshelton A post shared by brianatyson (@brianatyson) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

#BSFest A post shared by Jeremy Gold (@jeremyleegold) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

Blake makes an appearance at Nashvilles @losersbarnashville bar and sings "the fireman 🚒 "classic @georgestraitgs song...#classicnashvillenights #nashville #losersbar#ilovethisbar A post shared by Stone (@stonesongs) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:30pm PDT

