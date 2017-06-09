Glenne Headly, Star of 'Dick Tracy' and 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,' Dead at 63

TV and film star Glenne Headly died on Thursday at the age of 63, ET can confirm. No cause of death was provided.

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly," her reps said in a statement. "We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time."

Headly was best known for her work in the films Dick Tracy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Mr. Holland's Opus. In 1989, she was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the TV miniseries Lonesome Dove, and again in 1996 for the Showtime film adaptation of Bastard Out of Carolina. Other credits include Mortal Thoughts, 2 Days in the Valley, ER, The Night Of and Monk.

At the time of her death, the New London, Connecticut, native was working opposite Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson on Future Man, a Hulu comedy from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Hutcherson reacted to the tragic news on Instagram, penning a beautiful tribute post. "I only knew the talented, empathetic, loving, beautiful Glenne Headly for a short time," he shared. "She was powerful and strong and hilarious. Her eyes brought to life so many amazing characters over the years and her love brought to life a beautiful family. I'm gonna miss her presence, her smile, and the way she made me feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut." "Grab onto those who make you feel loved," he continued. "My heart is broken today and I can only imagine what those closest to her are going through. My broken heart goes out to all of you as well. This is a photo of my home. Kentucky. I love my family and friends so much. I hope you all feel it. With lead hearts we are going to celebrate the irreplaceable Glenne Headly. LOVE."

"Devastated to hear about Glenne Headly's passing," Rogen wrote on Twitter. "She was an amazing person. Incredibly talented. Incredibly kind. I will miss her."

Headly is survived by her husband, Byron McCulloch, and son, Stirling.

