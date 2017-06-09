Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Wedding Ring at Moschino Fashion Show -- See the Pic!

Miranda Kerr is proudly displaying a beautiful new piece of jewelry!

The 34-year-old supermodel, who recently married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, debuted her wedding ring at the Moschino Spring/Summer fashion show in Hollywood, California, on Thursday.

Kerr wore a two-piece denim-and-floral ensemble to the show, and her stunning new rock made for the perfect accessory.

The newlywed shared another view of the diamond stunner in an Instagram snap captioned "Backstage at @moschino."

Backstage at @moschino 😘

Kerr was previously married to Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a 6-year-old son, Flynn. She met Spiegel met in 2014 and got engaged last year.

In January, ET caught up with Kerr on the set of her Super Bowl commercial alongside NFL player Cam Newton, and while she didn't get too detailed about the upcoming nuptials, the Aussie beauty noted that wedding plans were "coming along nicely."

"That's about all I can say," she added with a laugh. "It's very exciting."

Kerr and 27-year-old Spiegel tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, California, last month.

