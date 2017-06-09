Kristen Stewart Reunites With 'Twilight' Co-Star Taylor Lautner in Los Angeles -- See the Pic!

It's a Twilight reunion!

Kristen Stewart reunited with her former co-star, Taylor Lautner, at the Moschino Resort Collection after-party at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The friends treated fans by taking pics together – which naturally Twihards went wild for. Stewart looked casually cool in jeans, a white tee and an army green bomber jacket. Meanwhile, Lautner wore black pants and an artsy, multiple-colored short-sleeved button-up shirt.

Shortly after the photos emerged online, fans took to social media to share how happy they were to see the two together.

"This is so beautiful. Warms my heart to see how they became best friends on and off screen. Lovely pair," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Stewart attended the Moschino fashion show to support her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, who sashayed her way on the runway. The 27-year-old actress hung out backstage with the model and later took photos with Creative Director Jeremy Scott.

