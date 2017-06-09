Scott Disick FaceTimes With Sofia Richie After Spending Time Together in Cannes

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are clearly still on good terms.

The 18-year-old model was spotted FaceTiming Disick at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.

Richie and Disick were photographed hanging out in Cannes, France, last month, just two days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted making out with her stylist (and his former flame) Chloe Bartoli.

Bartoli was one of nearly 10 women Disick was spotted canoodling with throughout his time in Cannes, though Richie made it clear that she and Disick were just friends.

"Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a**es, Scott and I are just homies #relax," she tweeted on May 28.

Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 28, 2017

While Richie and Disick are clearly still friendly, the same can't be said for him and Bella Thorne, who was the first woman to be seen getting cozy with Disick in Cannes.

