Tom Hardy Pens Emotional Tribute to His Late Dog Woody: 'He Was My Best Friend'

Tom Hardy is saying goodbye to his "best friend."

The Legend star took to Tumblr on Wednesday with a heartfelt tribute to his late dog, Woodstock "Woody" Yamaduki, who died at age 6 following a short battle with an aggressive form the inflammatory muscle disease, polymyositis.

Hardy's touching post detailed his fist time meeting Woody, and included a 10-minute video chronicling their special friendship.

"I first saw Woodstock running across a turnpike we were turning onto late one dark night in [Atlanta, Georgia]. Whilst we were shooting Lawless," wrote Hardy. "He was a stray. 11 weeks old."

As he watched the dog run towards the highway in "pitch black," Hardy couldn’t help but be in awe, but he was also a little scared for the pup's safety.

"I panicked a little because I couldn’t help it had no name to shout and now it was close to the freeway,"Hardy recalled. "I put my fingers to my mouth and I whistled. Loud as I could. The whistle pierced the black, and it stopped the dog dead in its tracks. Then it turned and set eyes on me in one swift movement the ears about faced and the dog decided to run straight at me in the darkness all flashes of teeth and snarling and shrieking."

The 39-year-old actor decided to adopt the pooch, and they quickly became inseparable.

"He was an angel," Hardy wrote. "And he was my best friend. We went through so much together."

Hardy's wife, Charlotte Riley, also shared a special bond with the dog. The two grew closer while she was carrying the couple's first child together in 2015.

"He loved her like his [mom]. And when she was pregnant he guarded her fiercely," Hardy explained.

Woody would join Hardy on many film sets, photo shoots and premieres, and made an impression wherever he went.

"Everyone who met him loved him," Hardy recalled."He didn't have a bad bone in his body. All he knew was love."

He closed out his moving tribute by thanking Woody for being a "shining example of man's best friend."

"Thank you Woody for choosing to find us," Hardy wrote."We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten. I love you beyond words. To the moon and back again and again, to infinity and beyond."

