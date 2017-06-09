Ryan Reynolds, Steve Martin and More Stars React to Glenne Headly's Death

Hollywood is remembering Glenne Headly.

Friends and fans of the actress -- best known for her work in Dick Tracy and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels -- quickly took to social media on Friday to pay their respects to Headly, who died on Thursday at the age of 63.

Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with Headly in 1993's Ordinary Magic, mourned the loss of his first "movie mom."

RIP the beautiful Glenne Headly. So charming, talented and kind. My first, "movie mom". — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 9, 2017

"Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly," Steve Martin tweeted on Friday of the actress, whom he acted alongside in 1988's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and 1996's Sgt. Bilko.

Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 9, 2017

See more celebrity reactions to Headly's death below.

Terribly sad to learn of Glenne Headly passing. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 9, 2017

Rest In Peace, Glenne Headly, you brilliant woman...

You were one of the greats. Sending love and strength to your loved ones. — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) June 9, 2017

So sad to read this. A wonderful beguiling actress. RIP x https://t.co/69Wt7sIyHl — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) June 9, 2017

Sending you love and light on your transition, #GlenneHeadly. Thank you for gracing us with your gifts. — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) June 9, 2017

Devastated to hear about Glenne Headly's passing. She was an amazing person. Incredibly talented. Incredibly kind. I will miss her. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 9, 2017

So sad to hear about Glenne Headly. She was as talented as she was kind. — Jeanne Tripplehorn (@JTripplehorn) June 9, 2017

I am shocked and so sad to learn my sweet friend Glenne Headley's passing. A beautiful light taken too soon. My love to her family and fans. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 9, 2017

Glenne Headly was always GREAT. I had the honor of working with her, & am deeply saddened that she's gone. My thoughts are with her family — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) June 9, 2017

Had the joy of working w/#glenneheadly on ER back in the day. We hid her pregnancy w/carts & closeups. Genius actor. pic.twitter.com/odUkK75d9h — Paris Barclay (@Harparbar) June 9, 2017

I am torn apart by the news that dearest Glenne Headly has passed. Pained to tears! Much to early! Rest In Peace my dearest #sosayweall! — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) June 9, 2017

Privileged to have worked with the fiercely passionate and effortlessly captivating Glenne Headly. My thoughts are with her family. — David Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) June 9, 2017

