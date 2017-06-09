Ariana Grande Shares BTS Photos From France, Thanks Fans for Their 'Courage and Strength'

Ariana Grande is giving fans a sneak peek at her life on tour.

The 23-year-old singer resumed her Dangerous Woman tour on Wednesday, heading to France for her first performances since the tragic bombing outside of her Manchester concert on May 22.

Grande took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pics from her time in France, as she performed in Paris on Wednesday and Lyon on Friday.

The "Side to Side" singer also thanked her fans for their "courage, strength, compassion and light."

"♡ I love you from the bottom of my heart to the farthest galaxy and back 🌌 Your courage, strength, compassion and Light is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen 💡Thank you for sharing it with me," she captioned a snap of her fans holding up signs reading, "We are a family forever. Nobody can break our bond."

Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert raised millions for those affected by the Manchester bombing. See more in the video below.