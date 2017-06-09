Liev Schreiber Opens Up About Turning 50: 'There's Really Nothing You Can Do About It'

Liev Schreiber has a big birthday coming up, but he's not too worried about it.

During his Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Ray Donovan star took a break from ordering tequila shots on stage to open up about his upcoming 50th birthday, and the unique way he plans on celebrating.

"I don't really care [about turning 50]," Schreiber revealed. "There's really nothing you can do about it."

"We all need milestones, and 50 is one of them, so I'm looking forward to it," he added, ringing a bell for more tequila.

As DeGeneres joked, however, Schreiber's friends and family might not be looking forward to the way he wants to celebrate.

"I know something is expected of me. The most fun thing I can think of is to put everybody on a Greyhound bus and take them somewhere, but I don't know where," he said, ringing the bell for another shot. "I went on a bus with a bunch of people, and we had a bunch of fun."

The actor took a break from the tequila when discussing his sons, recalling the "great" experience he and his oldest son, Sasha, had at the Emmys last year.

"He loved it. It was a really great day. Sasha's a bit shy, and I was kind of nervous about taking him to something like that, but we bumped into Leslie Jones, and we had just seen the Ghostbusters movie," Schreiber explained.

"I said hi to Leslie, and Leslie walked away, and I saw this look in Sasha's eye like he wanted to say something,' so I said, 'Leslie, I'm sorry, Sash meant to say something to you.' She came back, and in his most big boy voice, he said, 'I just want to tell you that I really loved you in Ghostbusters,'" he recalled. "She got this big smile and started to cry, and I was very, very proud of him."

Schreiber and his longtime love, Naomi Watts, announced their split last September, but they've remained friendly for the sake of 10-year-old Sasha and 8-year-old Samuel.

"Liev and I are on great terms and we’re trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way," Watts revealed in an interview with Vogue Australia last month.

