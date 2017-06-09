Blake Lively Still Looks Great Even With 'Clumpy Sunscreen' on Her Face -- See the Silly Pic!

Blake Lively can pull off anything ​-- even clumpy, dry sunscreen on her face.

The 29-year-old actress poked fun at herself on Thursday, sharing a close-up pic of her cheeks covered in dry, white sunscreen.

Wearing a straw sun hat, fabulous Privé Revaux white sunglasses and a winning smile, Lively admitted that she wasn't aware of the sunscreen that was on her face when the photo was taken ​-- but she's still "feelin' good."

"Life can be so sweet😍🌈 ...even when your face is covered in clumpy sunscreen and you have no idea but are still feelin good," Lively captioned the pic, which was originally shared on the sunglasses brand's social media.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 8, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Of course, The Shallows star still stunned in the snapshot and her fans reassured her how great she looked.

"Love this caption! Beautiful even in chunky sunscreeen!" wrote a fan. Meanwhile another commented, "Life is at its best when covered in gobs of sunscreen. Unfortunately, only the cool people know that fact. 😎🌞👓🌴🏄🏼😆 Stay cool."

Lively is next gearing up to star in and executive produce the film adaptation of The Husband's Secret, based on the bestselling novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. She will portray Cecilia Fitzpatrick, "a busy wife, mother and chronic perfectionist who inadvertently discovers that her husband has been keeping a secret from her for years​.​"

