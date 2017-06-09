Star Sightings: Seth Rogen and Amy Schumer Raise Big Money for Charity, Joe Jonas DJs in Vegas!

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller Rogen's Hilarity for Charity held its third annual Hilarity for Charity Variety Show at New York City's Webster Hall on June 9, raising nearly $400,000 to fund free in-home care for struggling families with Alzheimer's Disease. The Neighbors star was also joined by comedy pals Amy Schumer, Colin Jost and Jim Gaffigan, ​who turned out to ​support the cause by taking to the stage to perform stand-up routines. Later ​in the night, ​Seth welcomed fellow funnyman Paul Rudd to the stage -- together raising over $32,000 through audience text donations.

Meanwhile,​ "Forever" singer Chris Brown attended the premiere of his new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome ​t​o My Life, chronicling the songwriter's roller​-​coaster career and life at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. The film, produced by Riveting Entertainment, also features interviews with family members, friends and supporters​,​ including Usher, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez and Mike Tyson.

America's Got Talent finalists Jon Wee and Owen Morse of ​​The Passing Zone juggled during a performance in Eagle River, W​isconsin, on May 17.

Baywatch and Quantico​ star Priyanka Chopra stayed hydrated during the rising temperatures with a pair of sunglasses and Aquafina Sparkling while doing press in New York City.

Joe Jonas kept it cool at Encore Beach Club's NightSwim pool party in Las Vegas, surprising guests while spinning at the DJ booth with dance music superstar, Kygo. The 26-year-old singer was also joined by his dance group DNCE, giving an impromptu performance of the group's hit "Talk to Me."

The next day, Jake Gyllenhaal attended an event hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Cannes Film Festival, accepting a $500,000 donation on behalf of the The International Rescue Committee,​ which will go towards programs supporting refugees in need. Gyllenhaal was joined by fellow celebs including Ben Stiller, Tilda Swinton, Adam Sandler, Brittany Snow, Lily Collins, Dustin Hoffman, Jeremy Renner, Molly Sims, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Thompson, Paul Dano, Greta Gerwig, and more.

Sister Sister actress Tia Mowry and British singer ​​Calum Scott toasted to the global launch of Lemon Lemon’s sparkling lemonade at its Picnic Time Off event, while enjoying a scenic view on the Hornblower Infinity yacht in New York City.

On May 25, Kate Upton was spotted at the Cannes Film Festival's​ amfAR Gala, sponsored by Belvedere Vodka, wearing a stunning lace gown. The 24-year-old model, who is planning the wedding of her dreams to Detriot Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, was all smiles at the star-studded gala, which featured live performances from DNCE, Rita Ora, Diana Ross and Ni​c​ki Minaj. The charitable event raised funds for amfAR’s life-saving research programs and the fight against AIDS.

Back in New York City at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, Justin Bieber was almost unrecognizable sporting a beige cowboy hat and a yellow hoodie at the Hamptons hotspot. "At first, people didn't recognize him, but after 10 minutes or so people started flocking around the VIP area to get a glimpse and take photos of him," an eyewitness tells ET, adding the Biebs was whisked by his security team to a nearby outside deck where he continued hanging out in a more private setting.

​Before Britney Spears​ embarked on her tour in Asia, the 35-year-old pop star took some time off to enjoy frozen yogurt at Menchie's with both her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, as well her boyfriend, Sam Asghari in Thousand Oaks, California​,​​ ​on May 28.

​A few days later, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Hublot and Veuve Clicquot hosted a cocktail event at the Fifth Avenue Boutique in New York City, where guests mingle​d​ ​with ​glasses of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label champagne and enjoyed the unveiling of Hublot’s new timepiece presented by famed Argentinian polo player and captain of the Veuve Clicquot Polo Team, Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras​.​

"It Comes At Night" star Riley Keough was spotted sporting​​ ​new red ​locks and a Tiffany ​hard​wear ​wrap ​bracelet while ​appearing on ​The Tonight Show​ on June 5​ in New York City.

The cast of Baywatch brought the beach to New York City! Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and ​Alexandra Daddario celebrated their new hit ​summer ​​movie at ​​Landmark Sunshine Cinema​ on May 22​. The stars joined Producers Beau Flynn and Michael Berk for an after party at Hotel Indigo's Mr. Purple with specialty Baywatch-themed SVEDKA Vodka cocktails.

Also in the same city, Bethenny Frankel played life-​size ​J​enga and other games with her friends while enjoying skinny margaritas at the WorkEatPlay launch party at Ruschmeyer's in Montauk.

Victoria's Secret supermodel, Alessandra Ambrosio rocks a chic look, grabbing a bottle of Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer for her signature sun-kissed glow, while running errands in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, 48-year-old actress Kristin Chenoweth hosted the launch event for RHOFADE cream, a topical treatment for facial rosacea. The American Gods star, who also suffers from rosacea was joined by celebrity makeup artist, Sir John and dermatologist to the stars, Dr. Dendy Engelman.

Earlier this month, actor Dave Annable was spotted at a New York Mets game, sporting Old Navy's Getaway Shirt, where The Mick star's lifelong dream came true. The 37-year-old die-hard​ ​Mets fan was beaming with joy after he threw out the first pitch at the baseball team's home game.

On her recent trip to Haiti in support of Smile Train, supermodel and celebrity mom Christie Brinkley made sure to stay hydrated in blazing temps with Hydralyte, a scientifically formulated oral rehydration solution. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model prefers to use Hydralyte to rehydrate during her service trips as it has up to 75 percent​ less sugar and four times the electrolytes than most other sports drinks.

Former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland showed her love for all things chocolate, teaming up with ​Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar for the #MyOreoCreation Contest in Los Angeles.

The Radio City Rockettes kicked off their support for the United ​Service O​rganizations (USO)​ at the official Fleet Week New York 2017 "Rock The Fleet" party for sailors, marines and coast guardsmen at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City. The Rockettes will continue their support at Sail Boston on Saturday, June 17.

Actress Anna Camp looked summer ready in a yellow dress, enjoying Nestea's peach​-​flavored iced tea​,​ reminding fans it's almost time for National Iced Tea Day on June 10.

Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson took to social media to share her Neutrogena skin care regime with fans.

It's Chuck E. Cheese's 40th birthday! The party franchise has hosted 10 million birthday parties over the years and is a regular destination for famous parents like Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, LeAnne Rimes, Heidi Klum -- even Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have taken their little ones to celebrate at Chuck E. Cheese’s.