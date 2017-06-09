'Bachelorette's' Whaboom Guy Lucas Yancey Fires Back at Chad Johnson Over Trademark Claim: He's a 'Bully'

Chad Johnson laughed about trademarking Lucas Yancey's signature Bachelorette catchphrase, Whaboom, during an interview with ET on Tuesday, but Yancey doesn't find it so funny.

In a radio interview with The Domenick Nati Show on Thursday, Yancey slammed Johnson's claims that he had trademarked Whaboom, insisting that he's had the phrase trademarked for three years.

"He contacted me through Instagram saying, 'Hey, by the way, I trademarked Whaboom, and I just kind of gave him this, 'hahaha' type of thing because I've had it trademarked for three years," Yancey said. "And he said pretty much, 'Oh, I'm going to back off anyways because it's too much trouble.' And I'm like, 'I already have it trademarked, so I don't know what you're going to do.'"

"He is the one who is continuing to show himself to be this bully and just a bad guy," Yancey continued. "He said he wanted to double his money. I'm like, 'Dude, I'm like five steps ahead of you, bro. Congratulations on like, being a bully,' but it sounds like he's been like that his whole life. It's not going to work in his favor in the long run."

During his interview with ET, Johnson admitted to trying to double his money on the trademark deal, but explained that he got a refund when he realized that "no one would care" about Yancey three or four months down the line.

The Bachelorette bad boy also claimed that Yancey reached out to him for tips on how to extend his 15 minutes of fame.

"He was gonna come to one of my appearances or something, but then it turned into him just kinda trying to figuring what all he should do, how to like capitalize on [the fame from his season of The Bachelorette]," Johnson said. "Like, 'I don't know dude. Your character is not the same as mine.'"

