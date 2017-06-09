Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and His Wife ​Reveal They're Expecting ​a ​Baby Boy

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard is expecting a baby boy!

The 30-year-old singer and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, shared the special news just two days after revealing they were pregnant.

"Tyler's all geared up for a BOY!!!! Can't freaking wait! 💙🍼👶🏼#diamondsordirtbikes #genderreveal #itsaBOY 📸:@justinmrusek 🎂:@crumbdelacrumb," Hayley captioned an Instagram pic of their gender reveal, adorably-themed "diamonds or dirt bikes."

ET caught up with Tyler on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, where he couldn't stop gushing about his soon-to-be bundle of joy.

"I couldn’t be more excited," he shared. "This is a big week for us, but you know what? Everything else just kind of goes away when you put it into perspective and something like this is happening for us. We’re really excited. We got a lot of support and love around us. It’s a cool time for us, and it’s a new chapter that we can’t wait to open."

Tyler's Florida Georgia Line bandmate, Brian Kelley, was just as excited as the expecting father.

"It’s super humbling for them, and he's gonna be a great dad, she’s gonna be a wonderful mom,” Kelley said. “It’s gonna be the coolest thing to see both of them and a child because both of them are so amazing and when they come together and have this child, it’s gonna be... I’m getting a little emotional talking about it."

