Jana Kramer Shares Touching Tribute After Beloved Dog​,​ Sophie​,​ Dies of Cancer

Jana Kramer is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Sophie.

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share her final moments with the 8-year-old pup.

RELATED: Tom Hardy Pens Emotional Tribute to His Late Dog Woody: 'He Was My Best Friend'

"My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog," Kramer captioned a photo of herself hugging Sophie, with her 1-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, nearby.

My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog. A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

"Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together," she wrote alongside another sweet snap. "I'll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you."

Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I'll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you. A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

RELATED: Barbra Streisand Mourns Beloved Dog Samantha: 'We Cherish Every Moment'

Last month, Salma Hayek posted a touching tribute to her canine companion, Blue. See more in the video below.