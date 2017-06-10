Eva Mendes Channels Sophia Loren In New Photo Shoot -- See the Pic!

Eva Mendes is looking better than ever!

43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to show off her new 'do from a recent photoshoot.

Mendes rocks chunky gold jewelry in the sultry snap, with a bold red lip and a fun, blunt bob wig.

“Friday 💋,” she captioned the pic.

Friday 💋 A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Jun 9, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Ryan Gosling’s other half has been staying close to home lately, and made her first public appearance in months in March. She attended New York & Company’s Miami store launch while promoting her clothing line with the brand.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," the Miami native said in a recent interview with SHAPE magazine. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."

The Hitch actress shares two children with Gosling -- Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 1.

