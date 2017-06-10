NEWS

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death

by Hillary Bautch 9:21 AM PDT, June 10, 2017
Hollywood is mourning the death of Adam West.

The iconic actor, best known for his lead role in the 1960s TV series Batman, passed away on Friday night in Los Angeles after a short battle with leukemia. He was 88. Friends and fans took to social media on Saturday to pay their respects to West.

Mark Hamill, who worked with West in the animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold, shared a few words of gratitude towards the star.

"#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans," he tweeted.

Gotham star Robin Lord Taylor also paid his respects, tweeting, “Gotham City has lost a legend.”

Julie Newmar, who co-starred with West in the Batman TV series as Catwoman, spoke with ET on Saturday.

"Adam set the bar so high for portraying the role of Batman," the 83-year-old actress told ET over the phone. "He was wonderful, spot on, with a twinkle in his eye. He had it all -- looks, charm, intelligence, I could go on and on."

"In conversation, he was very animated and once told me that Batman was the father that everyone wanted!" she added. "I never thought of it that way! He had a great way of playing that 'tongue-in-cheek' nature in so much of the dialogue."

See more celebrity reactions to West’s death below.

