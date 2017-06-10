Celebrities React to Adam West's Death

Hollywood is mourning the death of Adam West.

The iconic actor, best known for his lead role in the 1960s TV series Batman, passed away on Friday night in Los Angeles after a short battle with leukemia. He was 88. Friends and fans took to social media on Saturday to pay their respects to West.

RELATED: Adam West, Star of TV's 'Batman,' Dead at 88

Mark Hamill, who worked with West in the animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold, shared a few words of gratitude towards the star.

"#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans," he tweeted.

#AdamWest was such a wonderful actor & so kind, I'm so lucky to have worked w/ him & tell him how much he meant to me & millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/Bu0OOaRgX9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 10, 2017

Gotham star Robin Lord Taylor also paid his respects, tweeting, “Gotham City has lost a legend.”

Gotham City has lost a legend. Adam West was every bit as gracious and loving in person as you'd expect. @therealadamwest — Robin Lord Taylor (@robinlordtaylor) June 10, 2017

Julie Newmar, who co-starred with West in the Batman TV series as Catwoman, spoke with ET on Saturday.

"Adam set the bar so high for portraying the role of Batman," the 83-year-old actress told ET over the phone. "He was wonderful, spot on, with a twinkle in his eye. He had it all -- looks, charm, intelligence, I could go on and on."

"In conversation, he was very animated and once told me that Batman was the father that everyone wanted!" she added. "I never thought of it that way! He had a great way of playing that 'tongue-in-cheek' nature in so much of the dialogue."

See more celebrity reactions to West’s death below.

God Bless Adam West pic.twitter.com/9OK7kHNZHS — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West. You will always be Batman — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) June 10, 2017

Rest In Peace To The Legend To The Original Hero, Adam West thank You We Love You. #Batman 🔺🔻🔺 pic.twitter.com/jNcm871cqD — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) June 10, 2017

Ah dear Adam West. He was always so kind when we met. A real gent. Once when I was a kid we found ourselves in front the batmobile. I got in — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 10, 2017

Rest in peace to a true tv legend who defined the caped crusader role for so many others #adamwest — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 10, 2017

Really saddened to hear of Adam West's passing. We will miss you! a lot. RIP https://t.co/AacQeNstF9 — Slash (@Slash) June 10, 2017

Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 10, 2017

I always thought Adam West was really funny. Batman eclipsed him, but he used that to send himself up. His recent voice work was superb. — Jason O'Mara (@jason_omara) June 10, 2017

NEWS: Ryan Reynolds, Steve Martin and More Stars React to Glenne Headly's Death

RIP Adam West countless brilliant memories based around YOUR BATMAN ...

Thank You so much!!! pic.twitter.com/dGIaPbOVU9 — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) June 10, 2017

Amazing man , class act & mentor , one of the nicest people ever , you will be missed . @therealadamwest #batman pic.twitter.com/NcIA59Q4OF — Antonio Sabáto Jr (@antoniosabatojr) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West, and farewell to the only Batman who could credibly pursue the Joker on a surfboard. https://t.co/xRReklPkYt pic.twitter.com/zJvKnmA5DZ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 10, 2017

Very sad to hear Adam West has passed away. — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) June 10, 2017

Sad to hear of Adam West's passing. A legend as Batman but also, Ty Lookwell https://t.co/BtEBu6uH49 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 10, 2017

Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 10, 2017

Rest in peace to a true tv legend who defined the caped crusader role for so many others #adamwest — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 10, 2017

PHOTOS: Stars We’ve Lost in Recent Years