Adam West, Star of TV's 'Batman, Dead at 88

Adam West, best known for his role in the 1960s TV series Batman, died Friday night in Los Angeles. He was 88. His death was due to a short battle with leukemia.

"It's with great sadness that we are sharing this news...Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia," his family confirmed on Facebook. "He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today. - The West Family."

Born in Walla Walla, Washington, West rose to fame for portraying the role of Bruce Wayne on TV. Although it was majorly popular, it only lasted three seasons. The movie version, Batman: The Movie, was released in 1966 and earned West the "Most Promising New Star" award in 1967.

His career spanned six decades, in which he appeared in more than 50 films and TV shows, including Geronimo, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, The Big Bang Theory and Family Guy.

Prior to playing Batman, he studied literature and psychology at Whitman College and went to Stanford for graduate school. He also served a brief time in the United States Army.

West is survived by his wife, Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

