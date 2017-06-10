Sofia Richie Spotted With Scott Disick Again, Says They're 'Just Friends'

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick -- together again!

The two were photographed together in Malibu, California, on Friday, appearing cuddly and cute while leaving Nobu, a swanky oceanfront restaurant.

Richie opted for comfort for the occasion, sporting a black Adidas sweatshirt and matching athletic pants, shading her eyes with a pair of sunglasses. Disick also went for comfy and casual, rocking a bright blue bomber jacket, white T-shirt and denim jeans.

Although Richie was seen clinging onto Disick's arm, it appears the gesture was simply out of friendship. The two were also joined by Chloe Bartoli, Richie's stylist and Disick's former flame.

Quickly after the photos were released, Richie took to Twitter to shut down rumors that her and Lord Disick are more than close pals.

"The last time I'm gonna say it," she wrote. "Scott and I are just friends. I'm single and focused on friends, family and work. #againrelax."

"Sipping tea with my dad [Lionel Richie] laughing about life," another tweet read. "Gonna miss this so much. Sad to move out L."

Richie, 18, and Disick, 34, first sparked romance rumors last month when the two were spotted partying on the reality star's yacht in Cannes, France, in celebration of his birthday. The pics came just one day after Lord Disick was photographed making out with Bartoli.

"Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax," Richie tweeted at the time.

They fueled the fire even more, however, when Richie was seen on a Facetime call with Disick at the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.

