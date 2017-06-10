Ariana Grande Adorably Wishes Mom Joan a Happy Birthday During Concert in France -- Watch!

Ariana Grande is making sure her mama, Joan, is feeling extra loved on her birthday!

During her show in Paris, France, this week, the 23-year-old singer sang "Happy Birthday," dedicating it to her mom as fans in the audience sang along.

The sweet moment was caught on camera, so naturally, Ariana documented it via Instagram.

"haaaappy birthday mamaaaaaaaaa !!!" she captioned it.

Ariana's older brother, Frankie, also showed Joan some social media love, writing, "To the smartest, kindest, strongest, bravest, most selfless, and beautiful woman I know... Happy Birthday Mommy!"

Ariana is known for surprising her mom with cute gifts on her birthday. Last year, the two rang in Joan's special day in London, England.

The "Dangerous Woman" singer ordered a custom-made cake for Joan, which was decorated with pink bows, flowers and stars and topped with an edible photo of a few of their beloved pets.

"What a beautiful birthday cake my daughter had made for me while celebrating together in London!" Joan wrote on Instagram.

