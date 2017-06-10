Jessica Chastain Marries Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in Italian Wedding

Congrats to Jessica Chastain!

The 40-year-old actress tied the knot to her longtime love, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in a gorgeous Italian wedding on Saturday, People reports.

The couple said "I do" at Passi de Preposulo's family estate, Villa Teipolo Passie, which is three hours north of Venice. The 34-year-old Italian hunk's noble family reportedly goes back 1,000 years in Bergamo Alta. His father, Alberto Passi de Preposulo, uses his "Count" title, though the Italian aristocracy is no longer recognized by the Italian government.

Just one day before the wedding, Chastain, sporting a stunning red dress, and Passi de Preposulo, stepped out for a pre-wedding party in Venice.

The pair's wedding on Saturday was attended by several of Chastian's high-profile friends including Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Schulman.

While Chastain's relationship with Passi de Preoposulo has flown under the radar throughout the years, the actress hasn't been shy about showing off their love on social media.

So happy to be together on your birthday! ❤ Thankful for real life. ❤ A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Nov 13, 2016 at 5:22am PST

"💖Some things are worth the wait💖," the actress captioned a sweet pic of herself and Passi de Preposulo on Valentine's Day.

💖Some things are worth the wait💖 @preposulo #happyvalentinesday A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Congrats to the happy couple!

