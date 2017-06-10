Prince William Looks Regal While Rehearsing for Trooping the Colour Parade – See the Pics!

Prince William looked regal while taking part in the Colonel's Review in London, England on Saturday.

The Duke of Cambridge, in his role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, wore his red and black military attire while riding his white horse, named Wellesley.

RELATED: Prince George Looks Just Like Dad Prince William as He Rides Out of Pippa Middleton's Wedding

The Colonel's Review is the second rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, the ceremonial event marking the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. The last time event took place was in 2009.

"As Colonel of the Irish Guards, The Duke of Cambridge is attending The Colonel's Review for the first time today. The Colonel's Review is a military rehearsal for The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, on 17 June," read the official statement from Kensington Palace.

As Colonel of the Irish Guards, The Duke of Cambridge is attending The Colonel's Review for the first time today. The Colonel's Review is a military rehearsal for The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, on 17 June. 📷MoD A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

RELATED: Prince William and Prince Harry Say They 'Couldn't Protect' Their Mom Princess Diana From Death

According to BBC.com, the 34-year-old royal inspected the troops as more than 6,000 people watched from The Mall. There were more than 200 military horses and 400 musicians that participated in the rehearsal.

The Colonel's Review is a military rehearsal for The Queen's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, on 17 June. pic.twitter.com/1Z9ZYbqCx0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2017

For more on the Prince William, watch below.