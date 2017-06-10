EXCLUSIVE: Patrick J. Adams Says 'Suits' Co-Star Meghan Markle Is 'So Happy' With Prince Harry Romance

Meghan Markle couldn't be happier in her relationship with Prince Harry -- at least according to her on-screen love, Patrick J. Adams.

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the Suits star at the 2017 ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, where he dished on Markle's new romance, and opened up about a possible Prince Harry cameo on the USA series.

"Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She's super excited," Adams said, explaining that he and his co-stars rarely open up about their personal lives at work. "I'm super happy for her and she's been such a pro in this season and it's going so well."

"I'm very, very happy for her," he sweetly added.

As for whether Adams has met Markle's new love on set, he said he's still waiting.

"The set is like a workplace. Who would want to come to a workplace?" he asked. "Everyone thinks that TV sets are cool, but they're not that cool."

Prince Harry might, however, make a cameo appearance on Suits, if Adams has his way.

"I'll work on it," he laughed. "I'll put in the hours. I'm sure it's super easy and uncomplicated."

Adams isn't the only one happy to see Markle with Harry. The actress' good friend, Priyanka Chopra, recently opened up about the pair's relationship, declaring that she "hopes" they walk down the aisle.

"She seems happy," Chopra said on The Wendy Williams Show last month. "I think they look great together."

