Tiger Woods Reportedly Told Police He Was on Xanax at Time of Arrest

Tiger Woods repeatedly told police officers that he was on Xanax on the night of his May 29 arrest, according to an unredacted police report obtained by the Golf Channel.

The pro golfer was arrested for driving under the influence on May 29, after being found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes.

During his arrest, Woods denied that he had been drinking alcohol and passed two breathalyzer tests, but failed a sobriety test. While the father of two denied that he had been taking illegal drugs, the police report states that he admitted to taking Xanax.

The police report also lists Vicodin, Solarex, Vioxx and Turox as drugs that Woods had been prescribed. Xanax is a benzodiazepine commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and depression. A warning from the FDA notes that its combination with an opioid, such as Vicodin, "may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma and death."

In a statement after his arrest, Woods said he took "full responsibility" for his actions, but wanted the "public to know that alcohol was not involved."

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," he explained. "I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

