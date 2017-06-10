Tom Brady Plants Garden with Daughter Vivian: 'Making Mommy Proud'

Tom Brady and his daughter, Vivian, are the cutest farmers.

The 39-year-old New England Patriots quarterback and his 4-year-old daughter showed off their family garden with an adorable pic posted on Instagram on Saturday.

RELATED: Tom Brady Not Only Doesn't Drink Coffee, He's Never Even Tried It!

"Our garden expansion with my Girlie Girl! Making mommy proud! ❤" Brady captioned the pic.

Our garden expansion with my Girlie Girl! Making mommy proud! ❤️ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 10, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

RELATED: Tom Brady and Son John Play Football Together For a Good Cause – See the Pics!

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have very intense dietary restrictions. The gorgeous couple's personal chef, Allan Campbell, laid out the couple's meal plan last year, revealing that the family eats primarily organic vegetables, whole grains, and lean meats -- but no white sugar, flour, or gluten.

Campbell added that the Brady-Bündchen clan eats 80 percent organic and fresh vegetables and serves them whole grains -- including millet, quinoa and beans -- as well as some lean meats like duck, chicken, grass-fed organic steak and fish, with wild salmon being a favorite.

For more on their diet, check out the video below.