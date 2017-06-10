Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Attend Stockholm Wedding -- See the Pic!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews made a glamorous appearance in Stolkholm, Sweden, on Saturday.

The newlyweds -- who have been enjoying an extravagant honeymoon since tying the knot in Englefield, England, on May 20 -- attended the wedding of Middletons' good friend, Jöns Bartholdson to Anna Ridderstad at Stockholm's Oscar Church.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Climb Bridges, Go Sight Seeing in Australia on Their Honeymoon: Pics!

Middleton looked ready for summer in a long-sleeved floral Erdem gown, while her husband sported a handsome black suit.

Also in attendance during the wedding were several prominent members of Swedish high society, and Middleton's younger brother, James, who competed with Batholdson and his sister in a race to celebrate her birthday in 2015.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Continue Their Romantic Honeymoon in Flawless Style: Pics!

As for their own honeymoon, Middleton and Matthews have been around the world, kicking things off in French Polynesia, before heading to New Zealand and Australia.

See more in the video below.