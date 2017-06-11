Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Killer Curves in Sexy Denim Outfit -- See the Pics!

Talk about good jeans!

Model Ashley Graham flaunted her sexy curves in a series of photos posted to Instagram on Saturday. Clad in a contrasting skin-tight, all-denim ensemble and beige ankle boots, the 29-year-old beauty left her brunette locks in loose waves as she posed seductively on a the stairway landing of a posh setting.

Graham, who has been hitting up the fashion show circuit in Los Angeles -- on Thursday she was at the Moschino Resort Collection runway show, and on Friday she was at the Opening Ceremony show with supermodel Tyra Banks -- recently opened up to ET about how she almost gave up her dreams entirely.

"Everything was about exterior, everything was about weight for me," Graham told ET last month, recounting the trouble she had booking modeling gigs and maintaining romantic relationships because of her curves.

"I really had to step back and say, 'OK, am I looking for love through sex? Am I looking for love through food? Am I looking for love through the affirmation of fashion people who don't understand my body?'" she shared of her unhealthy obsession with her weight. "I had to really have, like, a come to Jesus moment."

That moment came at the age of 19 when Graham told her mother that she was ready to quit.

"I said, 'I can't do it anymore, I'm coming home. This is it,' and she said, 'No, no, you're not coming home. Your body is going to change someone's life and New York needs you. The fashion industry needs you,' and I stayed," the Lincoln, Nebraska, native recounted.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl gets candid about body shape and image positivity in her new memoir, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty and Power Really Look Like.

