Demi Lovato Happily Reunites With Ex Wilmer Valderrama: 'Best of Friends No Matter What' -- See the Pic!

Demi Lovato and her ex, Wilmer Valderrama, appear to be on the friendliest of terms.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer cozied up to her ex-boyfriend on Saturday at a LGBTQ pride party in West Hollywood, California.

"Best of friends no matter what," Lovato, 24, captioned a sweet, smiling photo of the pair on her Instagram Story.

The pop star later shared a second pic to Snapchat of her and the That '70s Show alum, 37, basking in the sunshine.

Lovato and Valderrama broke up last June, ending their six-year relationship together.

"After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship," they posted in a joint statement. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years."

When ET caught up with the actor last October, Valderrama had nothing but kind words for his ex.

"Honestly, I only wish nothing but the most incredible things for her," he stated.

The television star is keeping busy starring in three shows, including Netflix's The Ranch, alongside his former '70s Show co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson.

Meanwhile, Lovato recently told Billboard that she is currently hard at work at a follow-up to 2015's Confident album, set for release "later this year."

"It's more soulful and I want to go more R&B with it," the star revealed.

