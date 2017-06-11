Meghan Markle Makes Gorgeous First Appearance at 'Suits' Event Since Being Prince Harry's Date at Pippa's Wedding

It's back to work for Meghan Markle!

The 35-year-old Suits actress attended the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday to participate in a live script-reading of the original Suits pilot with her co-stars, in honor of the show's upcoming 100th episode. The rare public appearance is Markle's first since attending Pippa Middleton and James Matthew's wedding reception with her boyfriend, Prince Harry, in Bucklebury, England, last month.

Markle wore her hair down in loose waves at the event, and donned a stylish pink floral dress.

I can confirm Meghan Markle is not with Prince Harry today because she's at #ATXTVs6 with the rest of the #Suits cast! pic.twitter.com/wKQIJvzciN — Erin Medley (@E_Meds) June 11, 2017

Suits season seven premieres July 12 on USA.

While Markle didn't do any interviews at the event, her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams dished to ET on Saturday that Markle is "so happy" with her royal romance.

"Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She's super excited," Adams told ET's Leanne Aguilera. "I'm super happy for her and she's been such a pro in this season and it's going so well."

