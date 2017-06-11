Nick Gordon Makes First Court Appearance After Domestic Violence Arrest: Pic

Nick Gordon made his first court appearance on Sunday, after being arrested on Saturday on charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment of his current girlfriend.

The sheriff's office in Sanford, Florida, confirmed to ET that bond was set for the 27-year-old ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown at $15,500 -- $500 for the domestic violence charge and $15,000 for false imprisonment.

WATCH: Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Arrested For Domestic Violence

If bond is posted, Gordon will have to wear a GPS monitor. He is due back in court on Aug. 1st for arraignment.

Gordon, who was informally adopted by the late Whitney Houston when he was a child, was taken into custody on Saturday on the domestic violence and kidnapping charges.

NEWS: Nick Gordon Found Liable for the Wrongful Death of Bobbi Kristina Brown

The trouble comes on the heels of a finding last year that Gordon was liable in the 2015 death of Brown, who died nearly six months after she was found face down in a bathtub in the home that the two shared.

Find out more about the latest charges in the video below.