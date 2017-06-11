EXCLUSIVE: Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Reveals the Best Piece of Wedding Advice He Got From Dan Smyers

Wedding bells are ringing for Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and, luckily, he can follow the lead of band-mate and newlywed Dan Smyers, the country crooners revealed to ET's Sophie Schillaci when she caught up with the duo backstage in Nashville over the weekend.

"I kind of watched Dan go through [wedding planning], you know. He kind of let Abby take the reins and that's exactly what I'm doing," Mooney revealed. "I feel like it's always smart to let your ladies take the reins!"

The 25-year-old singer announced his engagement to former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley via Instagram last August, and the two are now in the midst of planning for an October wedding date.

"I'm definitely in the background, but if she wants my input I'll say something, act like I'm wise about it," Mooney joked. "'Oh, I think that color of beige is nice.'"

One thing the "From the Ground Up" singer knows is that his son, five-month-old Asher , will be involved in the ceremony. "By then he'll be almost one. I don't know if he'll be walking yet, to be able to walk down the aisle, but that would be pretty adorable," he said. "We've actually already found a suit -- hopefully it'll fit him by then because he's growing too much right now!"

Smyers, the other half of Dan + Shay, has a couple of month's head start on Mooney, having tied the knot with his long time love, Abby Law, in May -- and clearly, married life is going well, even if he said it doesn't feel like much has changed!

"It's not too much different," the 29-year-old said. "We've been together for a while now, a few years, so we're rockin'. We've got our dogs, we're happy. It's good."

What is new, Smyers says, is the deeper meaning their music has taken on now that he and Mooney are in serious relationships.

"We write a lot of love songs and obviously, a lot of them have new meaning now," he shared. "We go out and sing "From the Ground Up" and hear the fans sing the words back to us. It kind of hits in the heart a little bit."