EXCLUSIVE: Laurie Metcalfe Says 'Roseanne' Reboot Might Shoot on Original Sound Stage

It sounds like things could be coming full circle for the upcoming Roseanne reboot, which, star Laurie Metcalf says, may shoot on the same set as the original series!

"It will be like no time has passed," the 61-year-old actress told ET's Jennifer Peros on the red carpet at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, where Metcalf is nominated for Best Actress in a Play for her role in A Doll's House, Part 2."Especially if we're on the same set, which we might be, I heard."

Although Metcalf said she doesn't know any plot details from the reboot just yet, she imagined that many of the characters are also right where the show left them -- “still living crowded in that home in Lanford, Illinois, all on the same couch,” she said. “I don’t know what their life is going to be like. If you take that family out and pluck them down in 2017 -- what they’ve been through and where they are now -- it’s going to be really timely.”

The actress, who has also appeared with fellow Roseanne alum, Johnny Galecki, on The Big Bang Theory, was able to catch up with other original cast members, including Roseanne Barr, at the recent ABC Upfronts.

