Faith Hill Slays National Anthem at Stanley Cup Final, Tim McGraw Cheers Her On

Faith Hill knocked it out of the rink!
The GRAMMY winner stepped onto the ice to belt out a rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday.
The 49-year-old songstress was supported by her husband, Tim McGraw, who ran out onto the ice holding aloft some bright yellow towels, to hug her after her stellar performance.
Anthem: @FaithHill— NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2017
Towels: @TheTimMcGraw #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/1XsOm9cVrK
#standwithus pic.twitter.com/kfSLx4pe5Z— Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 12, 2017
The country power couple both wore Nashville Predators jerseys to show their support for the Music City team in their bid for the NHL championship against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
LETS! GO! PREDS! #stanleycup #smashville #standwithus pic.twitter.com/ECr0CRGOIm— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) June 12, 2017
Hill's performance is the latest in a series of powerhouse national anthem performances at Predators' games, from the likes of Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, whose husband, Mike Fisher, is the team's captain.
