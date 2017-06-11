Alex Rodriguez and Daughter Natasha Have the Best Time at Jennifer Lopez's Vegas Show – See Pics!

Alex Rodriguez is officially the coolest dad!

The 41-year-old former baseball player treated his 12-year-old daughter, Natasha, to Jennifer Lopez's All I Have show at the AXIS at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Rodriguez shared the father-daughter moment on his Instagram Stories feed, where Natasha is seen mimicking J.Lo's moves on stage. He adorably kept sneaking shots of his daughter as she sang and danced throughout his girlfriend's show.

A-Rod later took Natasha on stage, showed her around and snapped a super cute black-and-white pic of her posing in the middle.

The fun continued on Sunday, as Rodriguez shared video of a karaoke session they all had backstage with J.Lo and many others before her show.

#DontStopBelieving A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

The couple has been getting closer over the past months. Last week, J-Rod hit the pool with their kids and shared the sweet get-together on Instagram.

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙📷@lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

