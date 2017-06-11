Jennifer Lawrence Is Unharmed After Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence had quite a scare on Saturday.

The 26-year-old actress' private plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York, due to engine failure, Lawrence's rep confirmed to ET.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Leaked Video of Her Dancing at a Strip Club: 'I Had a Blast That Night’

The Joy star was leaving her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, after spending time with her family. While she was mid-flight at 31,000 feet, one of the plane's engines failed. During the emergency landing, the plane’s second engine also failed.

Thankfully, Lawrence was uninjured and is OK.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Shades a Mystery Hollywood Actress During 'Watch What Happens Live' Appearance

The Oscar winner has been keeping a low profile these days. She last made headlines last month when she took to Facebook to share an unapologetic message about a strip club outing in Vienna, Austria.

“Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” Lawrence's message began, addressing a leaked video that had surfaced, where she’s dancing on stage with friends. “It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun.”

“I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night,” she added.

For more on Lawrence, watch below.