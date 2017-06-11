Kevin Spacey & Robin Wright Bring 'House of Cards' to the Tony Stage as Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump 'Revival'

Frank and Claire Underwood took command of the 2017 Tony Awards on Sunday.

During the final moments of the awards show, Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright and Michael Kelly came out on stage as their House of Cards characters to give Lin-Manuel Miranda the envelope to announce the Best Musical winner.

"Mr. Miranda it is an honor and a privilege to shake the hand of the man who created Hamilton, the musical that does our nation proud," Spacey, who hosted the Tonys, said as President Frank Underwood.

"It's an honor to meet you, sir," Miranda replied, shaking his hand.

Spacey then turned to the camera –- as Mr. Underwood often does on the show –- and said, "Let's get the hell out of here before Bette Midler thanks anyone else." The actor was poking fun at Midler who, after winning Best Actress in a Musical, disregarded her playoff music and kept right on talking.

Another standout moment of the night was Stephen Colbert doing what he does best – finding a way to bash President Donald Trump.

The Late Show host presented the award for Best Revival and quickly went on to talk about the "revival down in Washington, D.C."

"It's been a great year for revivals in general -- especially that one they've revived in Washington D.C.” Colbert said. "It started way off Broadway, in the '80s, on 5th Avenue. Huuuge production values. Couple problems: the main character is totally unbelievable. And hair and makeup – yeesh! No!"

"The D.C. production is supposed to have a four-year run," he continued. "But reviews have not been kind. Could close early, we don't know."