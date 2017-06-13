'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Watches Rumored Ex Kevin Durant Win First NBA Championship Amid 'BIP' Drama

Was her fiancé jealous? Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is done with her season of the ABC reality competition and enjoying her downtime.

On Monday, the 31-year-old lawyer joined forces with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Whitney Fransway for a “spontaneous girls trip” to see the NBA Championship Game.

The pair documented their fun outing on Instagram Stories, traveling to San Francisco to cheer on the Golden State Warriors. Coincidentally, Rachel’s rumored ex, Kevin Durant, plays for the Warriors and helped the team take home a championship victory on Monday.

Rachel and Whitney screamed from the stands as yellow confetti rained down from the sky in honor of the team’s win.

As the girls were having fun, a serious drama was unfolding involving some of their former co-stars on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise. The spin-off series has been temporarily shut down after an incident involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

Though much is still unknown, a source previously told ET that the two got hot and heavy by the pool after the whole cast had been drinking all day. A “third party” claimed misconduct in the work place and production was halted.

Corinne and Rachel, who both competed on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, have been longtime fans of one another.

“Rachel’s amazing. I love her,” Corinne told ET back in April. “She’s one of my really good friends. I’m so happy she’s the Bachelorette.”



And Rachel similarly complimented Corinne on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in February, saying, “I love Corinne. Can I just put that out there?”

For more details on the drama unfolding from Bachelor in Paradise, watch the clip below.

