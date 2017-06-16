EXCLUSIVE: Andy Grammer Dishes on How He's Preparing for Fatherhood: 'It's Blowing My Mind'

Andy Grammer can't wait to be a father!

The 33-year-old singer stopped by ET to chat with Sophie Schillaci about his latest single, "Give Love," and talk about becoming a first-time dad!



The "Good to Be Alive" singer and his wife, Aijia Lise, announced in March that they're expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

"I have a little girl coming. Super excited about it," Grammer told ET. "You know, it's funny, everybody -- if you're not in show business -- I wonder if you talk about it as much as I talk about it. It's really fun. I go from interview to interview to interview and everyone's like, 'Oh my gosh!' I know, but I am just that excited. It's so exciting!"

As for how his wife is handling the pregnancy thus far?

"She's real cute and real sassy," Grammer joked about Lise. "She should have her own comedy show about this. It's a whole thing. It's really hard."

"Until you actually go through it, as a woman, or you're in close contact with someone going through it, you can't really understand how intense it is," he added. "That everyone comes through this process -- everyone has been through [this]-- everyone had a mom that did this amount of sacrifice for them, [it] is truly amazing. I'm supremely humbled by what my wife is going through. It's blowing my mind."



The singer is preparing for fatherhood by reading books and asking other women about their relationships with their dads.

"I'm really, genuinely excited," he gushed. "And I've been asking, like, just before we started, I ask every woman I meet, 'Tell me one thing that your dad did awesome, one thing he could have done better.' And it seems like the bond of dad and daughter is a really special bond."

"I get a lot of words of wisdom and I also get that it's probably a pretty hard job because not everyone, not every girl, just goes, 'Oh my dad's the best!'" Grammer shared. "And when you realize that a lot of times you go, 'Tell me about your dad?' and a lot of them go like, 'Hmmm. Let me think about how I answer this.' I do not want my daughter in 30 years [to say that]. I really want to take it very seriously and be someone that her eyes light up when someone asks her that question."



The couple already has a name for their bundle of joy, but unfortunately he's not allowed to share it just yet.

"My wife says I can't tell anyone," Grammer said. "I would just tell you right now. No problem."

While we have to wait until her birth to find out her name, their little girl has already inspired his new music. "I have some songs on this next album," he revealed. "My third album, that will definitely be about this little girl and the process of watching your wife get pregnant. It's crazy."

As for what kind of music he's exposing his baby girl to while in the womb?

"Like, old jazz singers is a lot of what we're listening to right now," Grammer replied. "We start every morning, I just turn on this jazz playlist I made and I just take the phone and put it on her tummy. She's going to come out soloing."