Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in See-Through Bodysuit -- See the Racy Pic!

Khloe Kardashian is testing out the merchandise!

The Good American designer took to Instagram to show off one of her brand's new bodysuits with a special message for her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.



"Just waiting on baby like....," Kardashian captioned a snap of herself sporting a sheer bodysuit with the word "Good" bedazzled over her breasts.

"Just waiting on baby like...."

The 32-year-old reality star posed in another sexy number just hours earlier, as she promoted the new products.

"GOOD BODY, our collection of @goodamerican bodysuits, has JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com!! I am beyond proud that this range is available for women of ALL shapes and sizes!" she wrote alongside a snap of herself sporting a star-studded piece. "Each bodysuit is designed to fit your body and your curves! Can't wait to see you all in these!! #GoodSquad #GoodBody."



Kardashian recently opened up about taking the next step with her "baby" on Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- and how it could turn into another opportunity to expand Good American.

"[Thompson] wants to have kids now," she revealed. "He said, 'I want to have kids with you, [and] if you get pregnant, you could make maternity jeans for [your clothing line] Good American."

"He's so f**king cute and supportive and sweet, I've just never had that," she continued. "He's such a nice, nice, nice person."

