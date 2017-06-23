Heidi Klum Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Red Zebra-Print Jumpsuit -- See Her Daring Look!

Heidi Klum sure knows how to turn heads.

The 44-year-old supermodel stepped out in a red zebra-print jumpsuit while out and about in New York City on Friday.



The America's Got Talent judge paired her look with a snakeskin purse, diamond necklace and oversized shades. But, Klum might have suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction, as her matching red bra peeks out of her deep v neckline.

Klum, who is no stranger to rocking sexy outfits, is also a proud nudist. In May, she released her new photo book, Heidi Klum by Rankin, where she poses naked.

"I have no problems with nudity at all,” she told Ocean Drive Magazine last year. “I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless."

