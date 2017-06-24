Alysia Montano Competes in Track and Field Nationals While Five Months Pregnant In Wonder Woman Uniform

Alysia Montano is a real life Wonder Woman.

The 31-year-old athlete competed in the USATF Outdoor Championships at five months pregnant on Friday.



Though Montano finished seventh in her 800-meter heat, she ended the race with a smile, greeting her daughter Linnea, 2, who was wearing a "Strong Like Mom" T-shirt.

This isn't the first time Montano has competed pregnant. The six-time national champion ran in the USATF Outdoor Championships three years ago, while eight months pregnant with her first child.

“I wanted Wonder Woman to represent me,” Montano reportedly said. “When I found out [star Gal Gadot] filmed half the movie five months pregnant, I said, ‘I for sure am signing up for USA nationals.’”

“I don’t define myself as a runner,” Montano added. “I really define myself as a fighter for good. And I see that playing true in running.”



Gadot revealed to ET in May that she was five months pregnant while filming Wonder Woman.

"I came to work, me and Maya, we came to work," she said.

