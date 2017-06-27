EXCLUSIVE: Romy Teaches Michele How to Lie in Musical Adaptation of 'High School Reunion'
From cult classic to the stage!
From Romy and Michele’s
High School Reunion screenwriter Robin Schiff comes a new musical stage
production adapted from the story about two inseparable best friends who
reinvent their lives when they reunite with their former classmates.
The show, currently running from June 8 to July 2 at Seattle’s
5th Avenue Theatre, stars Cortney Wolfson (Kinky
Boots on Broadway) as Romy and Stephanie Renee Wall (Disney’s Frozen Live) as Michele, the titular
roles made iconic by Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow.
The stage version features original music and lyrics by Orange Is the New Black composers Gwendolyn
Sanford and Brandon Jay. And ET has an exclusive look at one of the show’s ’90s-inspired
numbers, “The Lie Will Set Us Free,” sung by Wolfson and Wall.
After running into the wildly successful Heather Mooney,
Romy and Michele rethink attending the reunion. Romy eventually convinces
Michele that they don’t need to actually be successful. They just have to
pretend. “The song begins with Romy attempting to teach Michele how to lie,”
the composers explain.
As the movie celebrates its 20th anniversary, Sanford
and Jay tell ET that they’ve been delighted to see “both young and old enjoy
the musical so much -- even those that either never saw the movie, or hadn’t see
it in years.”
While the show hopes to go on tour and eventually land on
Broadway, nothing formally has been announced beyond this limited run in
Seattle. But considering the response, audiences can hope to see more in the
future. “We can’t wait to see what the next chapter is for this show!” Sanford
and Jay say.
For ticket information, visit: www.5thavenue.org.