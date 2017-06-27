EXCLUSIVE: Romy Teaches Michele How to Lie in Musical Adaptation of 'High School Reunion'

From cult classic to the stage!

From Romy and Michele’s

High School Reunion screenwriter Robin Schiff comes a new musical stage

production adapted from the story about two inseparable best friends who

reinvent their lives when they reunite with their former classmates.

The show, currently running from June 8 to July 2 at Seattle’s

5th Avenue Theatre, stars Cortney Wolfson (Kinky

Boots on Broadway) as Romy and Stephanie Renee Wall (Disney’s Frozen Live) as Michele, the titular

roles made iconic by Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow.

The stage version features original music and lyrics by Orange Is the New Black composers Gwendolyn

Sanford and Brandon Jay. And ET has an exclusive look at one of the show’s ’90s-inspired

numbers, “The Lie Will Set Us Free,” sung by Wolfson and Wall.

After running into the wildly successful Heather Mooney,

Romy and Michele rethink attending the reunion. Romy eventually convinces

Michele that they don’t need to actually be successful. They just have to

pretend. “The song begins with Romy attempting to teach Michele how to lie,”

the composers explain.

As the movie celebrates its 20th anniversary, Sanford

and Jay tell ET that they’ve been delighted to see “both young and old enjoy

the musical so much -- even those that either never saw the movie, or hadn’t see

it in years.”

While the show hopes to go on tour and eventually land on

Broadway, nothing formally has been announced beyond this limited run in

Seattle. But considering the response, audiences can hope to see more in the

future. “We can’t wait to see what the next chapter is for this show!” Sanford

and Jay say.

For ticket information, visit: www.5thavenue.org.