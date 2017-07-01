Olivia Munn Channels Mariah Carey While Singing Along to 'Always Be My Baby' in Sexy Bikini-- Watch!

Olivia Munn's pre-birthday celebrations continue!

The X‑Men: Apocalypse actress, who turns 37 on July 3, rocked a sexy blush bikini while singing along to Mariah Carey on Saturday.



Showing off her fit physique, Munn shared a video on Instagram of her and her friends dancing on the beach and lip-syncing to Carey's classic song, "Always Be My Baby."

"If u wanna hang with us, u gotta be cool with Beach ✅ Mariah ✅ Interpretive Dancing ✅," the actress captioned the clip.



Munn kicked off her birthday festivities in Turks & Caicos on Friday, and has since been sharing pics of her lavish trip and "birthday crew."

The stunning brunette has been enjoying the single life since splitting from Aaron Rodgers. The couple went their separate ways in March after nearly three years of dating. For more their relationship, watch below.