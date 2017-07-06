Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's NSFW Feud: Here's Everything You Need to Know!

If you’re anything like us, the Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna epic blowout hit faster than an Arthur George sample sale on Wednesday. The feud was filled with plenty of juicy drama and lots of NSFW moments that led to the temporary end of Rob’s Instagram account and the seemingly permanent end of Rob & Chyna’s volatile relationship (not to mention their reality series).

So what exactly happened? Here’s a breakdown of what went down on social media -- the accusations, the cringe-worthy pics, and the singing (yes, you read that right).



Setting the Scene

Just your average Wednesday, returning to work after July 4th weekend only to see some online fireworks from reality TV’s fave couple (sorry, Speidi).

The Cheating Accusations

Rob kicked things off by sharing a video of Chyna kissing another man.

"Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person," he wrote at the time. "Come spend time with your daughter instead of f**king me and then this dude right after. U need help."

Chyna clapped back, Snapchatting, “Rob fall back. Robert f**k so many b**ches I can’t even count.”

Rob refuted those accusations, tweeting, “Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat but she couldn't remain loyal and cheated and f**ked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it's sad.”

He also shared a series of NSFW naked images, claiming to be of Chyna.

Bye-Bye Instagram

Rob’s spree of nudes landed him in Instagram jail, with the social media platform shutting down his account. So the reality star took the next step and hopped onto Twitter and started letting his war of words fly there.

“Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol,” he declared to his 7.5 million followers.

He then unloaded even more cheating accusations against Chyna on Twitter, including the same video of a mystery man kissing her.

“My bed that my child lays in and she gave the robes I got to all her dudes in my house that I pay for. Lol smh,” Rob wrote of his baby mama and former fiancée.

He Keeps Receipts

Rob claims he’s got lots of paper to back up his claims, especially the financial ones.

"I pay Lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the Rolls. Downpayment on your mom's car," he alleged. "I pay your mother since u won't even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. ... The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one."



The Jewels

Rob also claimed that he bought Chyna $250K-worth of jewelry, which Chyna seemed to then flaunt on Snapchat with the caption, “Lol,” as Drake played in the background.

“Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video... of another man in our bed,” Rob wrote.

Snapchat

The Alleged Abuse

As Rob’s accusations came to light, Chyna took to Snapchat in since-deleted posts, defending herself.

“Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen !!!!! U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian.”

The Body Shaming

As if the nudes weren’t enough, according to Rob, Chyna didn’t earn back her post-Dream body naturally. The exes welcomed baby Dream in November, and Rob claims that Chyna had some surgical help to get back in shape.

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could," he alleged. "And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this."



Substance Abuse Claims

It’s not just the alleged cheating that is upsetting Rob. He also claimed that his ex was doing drugs.

"I got receipts for days and when it comes to doing drugs and f**king dudes in the bed my daughter lays I don't play," he wrote. "So I don't care that this is the mother of my child. I told Chyna a million times even after seeing and knowing this that I still will support and be there for her but I can't take this anymore so yes I'm being petty with this woman is fakes like we all good on Father's Day and begged me to go and staged the paparazzi to be there in front of her house and at Disneyland. I'm done with this woman thank God for God! Showing me the light!"

Getty Images

The Tyga Factor

Prior to her relationship with Rob, Chyna was engaged to rapper Tyga. The exes share son King Cairo and had an ugly breakup several years back when Tyga left Chyna for a then-underage Kylie Jenner (aka Rob’s younger sister).

Now, Rob claims that Chyna got together with him out of “spite,” to get back at Tyga for embarrassing her.

“My daughter is the best thing that happened to me and she will know that Chyna did this out of spite not love cuz she mad my little sister took her baby daddy," he wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted post. "Thank u God and my Dad for watching down on me and showing me this."

On Twitter, Rob referenced Tyga and Kylie’s recent split, writing, “Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same. I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right.”

So where was Tyga when all this was going down? Having a casual brunch with his son, King. The cute duo looked carefree while dining on pancakes with whipped cream and strawberries on Snapchat.



WATCH: Rob Kardashian's Instagram Disabled After Angrily Sharing Alleged Nude Pics of Blac Chyna, Reposts on Twitter



The Singing





Brace yourselves! Rob Kardashian plans to go full-Beyonce and has insisted he’s releasing his own Lemonade-style album.

Rob took to Snapchat to post a video of himself singing The Beatles hit “Mr. Postman” while panning the camera around Chyna’s various cars. He also shared an image of his Photoshopped head on Beyonce’s album cover with the title “Flat Tummy Tea,” writing, “You know I’m coming with that heat: My Beyonce lemonade album about to be fire.”

He later added, “I’m making a lemonade album for sure this year!!” and insisted, “I’m not playing lol.”

Apart from her since-deleted Snapchats, Chyna has not responded to Rob’s rants, nor has any member of his famous family. Rob spent July 4th at Khloe Kardashian’s house for her patriotic party, playing with baby Dream in the pool.

The exes have always had a volatile relationship. Look back on their most dramatic moments in the video below.

