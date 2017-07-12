Meghan Markle Stuns During Rare Appearance at 'Suits' 100th Episode Party -- See the Pics!

Meghan Markle is supporting her hit USA show, and looking gorgeous!

The 35-year-old actress made a rare public appearance at the Suits 100th episode party in Toronto on Tuesday night, looking stylish and perfectly put-together in a black top and a colorful Misha Nonoo skirt. Markle happily posed alongside her cast mates, including Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Dule Hill, while the group celebrated their milestone achievement.

Suits returns Wednesday night with the premiere of a brand-new season, and the 100th episode -- directed by Adams! -- will air on Aug. 30. ET recently spoke with the actor, who's actually previously directed four episodes of Suits, about the big honor.

"I fought for it because it was the eighth episode of the season and that happens to be the one that usually works best," Adams explained to ET at the ATX Television Festival last month in Austin, Texas. "I didn't know that it was the 100th episode. Then [the Suits executive producers] called me and went, 'You know you're asking to direct the 100th episode, right?'"

"And I started to back away from it and think, 'Whoa, whoa -- maybe somebody else should do that [episode]? I shouldn’t do that,'" he continued. "And then I took a second to think about it and I said, 'Actually, no -- I think I'm ready to do that if you guys would let me,' and they let me."

Meanwhile, Markle's boyfriend, 32-year-old Prince Harry, is also enjoying the summer. Harry partied solo at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park, London, over the weekend, snapping selfies and enjoying a few beers while watching The Killers' performance.

