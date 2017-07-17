EXCLUSIVE: Charlize Theron Reacts to Chris Hemsworth Saying She Should Play 007: 'Thanks, Dude!'

Charlize Theron had the best reaction to Chris Hemsworth’s declaration that she should be cast as the next James Bond.

Hemsworth recently told W magazine that Theron would be perfect for the role “because she scares the hell out of me.”



On Monday, ET caught up with the 41-year-old actress at the premiere of her new movie, Atomic Blonde, in Berlin, Germany, where she joked that she paid Hemsworth for the compliment.

“Chris – so, you got that check I sent you?" Theron joked. “Thanks, dude. I got your back.”

“Oh wow,” she continued, on a more serious note. “That's so insanely generous and nice. I don't even know what to do with that. That's really sweet.”

The South African native added that while such praise is "flattering," she’s focused on her current role, as Lorraine Broughton, in Atomic Blonde.



“Let's hope Atomic Blonde kicks some butt,” Theron said. “I love this character [and] I would love to explore this character again. All of the talk around it I find very flattering, but it's a little overwhelming, you know? All of it is really great, but a little overwhelming.”

Pressed about whether she would jump at the chance to be the new Bond, Theron indicated that taking the role from Daniel Craig would be “cray cray.”

“Daniel, you got the job. I am not going to take that job away from you.”



The mom of two looked stunning at the red carpet event, baring her enviable midriff by pairing a white, Christian Dior bra with a high-waisted white skirt and heels.

Her killer bod is also on full display in Atomic Blonde (hitting theaters July 28), in which she faced a steamy love scene with 34-year-old co-star Sofia Boutella.

