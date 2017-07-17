Tom Holland and Zendaya Evade Paparazzi After Denying Dating Rumors -- See the Cute Snaps!

Tom Holland and Zendaya have flat-out rejected rumors that they are dating, but that doesn't mean the paparazzi are going to leave them alone anytime soon.

The close friends and Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars were driving around Los Angeles on Monday when they noticed that they were being followed by a photographer trying to catch a sneaky snapshot.

Zendaya took to Snapchat to share the experience with her fans, and opened up about the awkward quasi-stalking from the passenger seat of the car Holland was driving.



"So I'm rolling with this guy today, and we have a nice paparazzi guy following us," Zendaya explained, laughing. "Like, not even subtly."

"This motherf**ker stopped on the freeway because we were trying to lose him!" Holland interjected with a laugh.



Later, while driving down Hollywood Boulevard, Holland managed to drive up behind the car that had been following them and the paparazzo inside was still trying to snap a photo.

"He just took a picture of us!" Zendaya yelled in disbelief.

While reports claim that the co-stars are romantically involved, Holland, 21, and Zendaya, 20, have vociferously denied the speculation.





The friends took to Twitter last week to mock rumors that they have been going on romantic getaways together, with Zendaya writing, "Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!"

"@Zendaya Does the press tour count?" Holland replied, with laughing and crying emojis.

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017



While the co-stars might not be dating, they have gotten super close during their time shooting and promoting the blockbuster superhero flick. From traveling together to hanging out in their free time, their friendship is real -- they even share clothes! Or, more accurately, Holland steals items out of Zendaya's wardrobe.

The actor opened up to ET last month about getting style advice from the former Disney Channel star and he admitted to snagging one of her leather jackets for himself. Check out the video below to hear more.

