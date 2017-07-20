Meghan McCain Reacts to Dad John McCain's Brain Cancer Diagnosis: See Other Celebrity Responses

John McCain has a lot of people rooting for him! After the news broke on Wednesday that the 80-year-old senator has been diagnosed with brain cancer, celebrities and politicians alike took to social media to lend their support.



McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, released a lengthy statement on Twitter, responding to the somber news.

“The news of my father’s illness has affected every one of us in the McCain family,” she wrote. “It is an experience familiar to us, given my father’s previous battle with cancer – and it is familiar to the countless American families whose loved ones are also stricken with the tragedy of disease and the inevitability of age.”

Meghan went on to praise her father, who also had melanoma skin cancer in 2000, saying that he has been the “most confident and calm” of anyone in the family. “He is the toughest person I know. The cruelest enemy could not break him.”

Senator McCain also got support from former President Barack Obama, who ran against him in the 2008 presidential election.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

McCain’s former running mate, Sarah Palin, also took to social media, writing, “John McCain is one tough fighter - we know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength.”

John McCain is one tough fighter - we know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength. Our family... https://t.co/XXTUltNGey — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) July 20, 2017

For more responses from celebrities and politicians, see the tweets below:

As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 20, 2017

Prayers to @SenJohnMcCain and family. If anyone can beat this he can. — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) July 20, 2017

Just 2 weeks ago, @SenJohnMcCain & I were trekking thru Pakistan & Afghanistan. Trust me, John's in fighting shape & we're rooting for him. pic.twitter.com/82dSJFi58M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain’s patriotism and courage are vital to the nation. With the fearful news tonight, Ann and I pray for his recovery. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 20, 2017

John McCain is a hero, one of the most respected senators and a friend. The hopes and prayers of the nation are with him and his family. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 20, 2017

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

I've always loved @SenJohnMcCain and I'm praying for him and his family. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 20, 2017

The news about #JohnMcCain is terrible. Sending @SenJohnMcCain best wishes & sending thoughts to @MeghanMcCain & the McCain family. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 20, 2017

I send good thoughts, strength, light and blessings to @SenJohnMcCain and his family. A true American hero and patriot. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 20, 2017

Dear #JohnMcCain , cancer has nothing on you. You got this. God speed and we'll see you back on the floor soon. — emma caulfield (@emmacaulfield) July 20, 2017

all love and prayers to this American hero ❤????#JohnMcCainpic.twitter.com/eLBSqh7R0n — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 20, 2017

