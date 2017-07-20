Jennifer Lawrence Has Night Out With Amy Schumer While Still Battling the 'Stomach Flu'

Jennifer Lawrence isn't letting a little thing like the stomach flu get in the way of her good time.

Days after the 26-year-old actress reportedly fell ill while attending the Broadway production of 1984, she was back on the town in New York City with her pal, Amy Schumer. The 36-year-old comedian posted a photo on Instagram of herself, Lawrence and Saturday Night Live stars Aidy Bryant and Vanessa Bayer all onstage at the Comedy Cellar, and was sure to call out her friend's alleged illness in the caption.

"Last night we raised money for @safe_bae and had a blast. Thank you @vanessabayer @aidybryant @miacomedy @juddapatow @chrisrock @rachelfeinstein_ @bridgeteverett," she wrote on Wednesday, before adding, "And Jennifer Lawrence, who even with the stomach flu, put me right on blast."



PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence Reunites With Amy Schumer and Hunger Games Co-Star Woody Harrelson



The star-studded event was in support of SafeBAE, which is a student and survivor-driven organization that raises awareness about sexual assault and bullying.

Schumer wasn't the only one to bring attention to Lawrence's alleged stomach virus. After Page Six reported that the Oscar winner "bolted from her seat" and was "very sick" during a performance of 1984 on Monday, the show's star, Olivia Wilde, tweeted her full support of The Hunger Games star. "As long as I have a play, Jennifer Lawrence has a place to puke," she declared, adding the hashtags #honored, #getwellsoon, #iloveyou, #1984onBarfway and #spewbagsnotincluded.



PHOTO: Jennifer Lawrence Is the Epitome of Summer Chic in Sexy Bodysuit and Skinny Jeans



While the play does seem to cause an adverse reaction in some people, Lawrence has also admitted in the past to having a weak stomach. "I'm a puker," she said during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in December 2015. "I don't stop working because I am a show pony. I don't have a choice. So I just keep going until my body is like, 'If we don't make her barf or pass out, she won't stop.'"

ET has reached out to Lawrence's rep for comment on the Page Six report.



EXCLUSIVE: Woody Harrelson Talks Possibility of Starring in Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer's Movie



Related Gallery