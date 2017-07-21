Certified Country': Dan + Shay Get Personal in Debut Episode of ET's New YouTube Series

In the words of Blake Shelton and The Oak Ridge Boys... "I like doing it to country songs."

(Get your minds out of the gutter.)



Looking beyond the cheeky title, Shelton's latest single isn't about knocking boots -- it's about living life, day in and day out, with each moment set to the soundtrack of country radio. It's a premise that should resonate with all fans of the genre and there's no doubt that it has struck a chord with me.

As ETonline's senior music editor, I cover all kinds of artists and music-related events. In the three years since I joined the ET family, I've covered the GRAMMYs red carpet, The Voice, American Idol, the Academy of Country Music Awards, the CMT Music Awards and many more. I was on set withas she filmed her high-flying "Peter Pan" video and I flew out to Iowa whenandtook on' iconic "Friends in Low Places" onstage at Kutcher's Back Porch Revival benefit.

I've interviewed everyone from Dolly Parton to Sam Hunt, and I've learned a lot along the way.

But today might be the most exciting day of all, as ET launches my brand new weekly series, "Certified Country," on YouTube and Facebook.

Every Friday, I'll be bringing you exclusive conversations with Nashville hitmakers and newcomers alike, along with candid commentary on new music, stories and major events coming out of the country music scene. I'll explore buzzworthy artists and releases while offering the same expertise and insight that viewers have come to expect from Entertainment Tonight.

Through various segments, I hope to show you all -- the fans -- a new side of your favorite stars through emoji-fueled games, thoughtful interviews, first looks and breaking news.

In our debut episode, Dan + Shay celebrate their third consecutive No. 1 single ("How Not To," which, by the way, is permanently stuck in my head, but it's cool) with a rapid-fire round of "Country Quickie" questions. I also give newcomer Bailey Bryan a "Speed Dating" quiz during our first-ever interview together in an effort to get to know the girl behind that killer voice.

In the coming weeks, I'll show you recent conversations with stars like Hunter Hayes, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker, RaeLynn, Canaan Smith and more, while giving you all a peek into my own personal playlists with a fresh batch of "Song Picks" at the end of every show.

Watch and enjoy! If you dig it, go ahead and hit "Like" and "Subscribe." Leave a comment or two to let me know who you'd like to see on future episodes and how you feel about the song picks. Can't wait 'til next Friday for more? Follow me on Instagram for sneak peeks at what's coming up and even more behind-the-scenes tidbits. (While you're there, leave a comment and say Hi! I read them, I promise.)

