EXCLUSIVE: Christie Brinkley 'Totally Approves' of Daughter Alexa Ray Joel's Boyfriend
By
Alexa Ray Joel's boyfriend got her mother Christie Brinkley's seal of approval.
Brinkley was joined by her 31-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old son, Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, at the 6th Annual St. Barth Hamptons Gala in Bridgehampton, New York, on Saturday, and spoke to ET about Joel's new main man, restaurateur Ryan Gleason. "I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart," the 63-year-old supermodel gushed. "He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It's sweet."
Brinkley is also super proud of her 19-year-old daughter, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, who is getting into modeling just like her mother. "She has this sense of empowerment about her. You know, all the messaging of not judging others and not allowing any other judgment to affect you, she really embraces that," Brinkley said of her youngest child. "Sometimes it's easier to say than to actually be that way. She constantly inspires me like that. I find that because of her I'm much less prone to worry. ...She's a very inspirational person."
As for Brinkley's dating life, she admitted that there's "nobody right now."
"I'm loving my summer and [I'm] kind of really too busy [to date]," she explained. "But I'd slow it down a little if the right person came along."
